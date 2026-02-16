Atout France's new AI push to boost Indian tourist numbers

Atout France's AI initiatives and India focus

Atout France already uses AI for things like chatbots and tracking weather for eco-friendly travel.

But here's the thing: while tons of tourists visit France every year, not enough are coming from India—and those numbers still haven't bounced back since COVID.

To fix this, they're promoting cool spots beyond Paris and making it easier for Indians to pay at big attractions (think UPI at the Eiffel Tower).

It all ties into ongoing efforts to boost collaboration in tech and travel between the two countries.