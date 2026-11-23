Attero to invest ₹3000cr to expand mineral recycling capacity
Attero, a major name in e-waste recycling, is putting 3,000 crore rupees into expanding its mineral extraction over the next five years.
Co-founder and CEO Nitin Gupta shared that this will boost its recycling capacity to 1 million tons, over four times what it is now.
Roughly 40% of the investment will go toward ramping up lithium and nickel recycling.
Attero targets 5-fold battery recycling
Attero wants to grow its lithium and battery recycling operations five-fold in four years, aiming to help India challenge China's hegemony in critical minerals and start becoming an exporter of critical minerals.
Gupta pointed out that local recycling could cover a huge chunk of India's mineral needs, up to 80% for rare earths.
The company is also looking to open up a new recycling plant in Bangalore and another one in Andhra Pradesh, with the Bangalore site set to open just six months after construction starts.