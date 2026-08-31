Augmont Enterprises IPO opens priced at ₹750-₹788 amid heavy demand

The gray market premium (GMP) is showing a solid ₹290 jump over the top price, hinting at a possible listing around ₹1,078, a sweet 36.80% gain right out of the gate.

Analysts say quick profits look likely but point out that Augmont's profit margins are slim and its revenue depends on just a few sources.

The company plans to use IPO funds for working capital and inventory, while experts suggest booking some gains early and watching how things play out.