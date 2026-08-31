Augmont Enterprises IPO opens priced at ₹750-₹788 amid heavy demand
Augmont Enterprises is hitting the stock market today, and investors are excited.
Shares were priced at ₹750-₹788 each, but demand was off the charts: subscriptions hit 105.78 times overall!
Big institutional investors led the rush, with retail and non-institutional buyers also showing strong interest.
Gray market premium suggests ₹1,078 listing
The gray market premium (GMP) is showing a solid ₹290 jump over the top price, hinting at a possible listing around ₹1,078, a sweet 36.80% gain right out of the gate.
Analysts say quick profits look likely but point out that Augmont's profit margins are slim and its revenue depends on just a few sources.
The company plans to use IPO funds for working capital and inventory, while experts suggest booking some gains early and watching how things play out.