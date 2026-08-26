Augmont Enterprises IPO oversubscribed nearly 106 times amid broad demand

The IPO ran from August 21 to Tuesday, August 25 with shares priced between ₹750 to ₹788.

Out of the ₹825-crore issue, most will go toward future working-capital requirements, including buying and maintaining inventory and meeting advance-margin requirements for inventory procurement, while promoters are selling part of their stake.

Augmont wants to keep up with jewelers' needs as gold prices climb, using ₹465 crore for inventory and the rest for general business purposes.