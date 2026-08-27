August 2026 Panorama report: AI reduces rehires, burdens young jobseekers
Business
According to the August 2026 Panorama Report, artificial intelligence isn't causing mass layoffs, but it is making it harder to find new jobs, especially for younger folks.
Instead of firing people, companies are just not refilling positions when someone leaves, leaning on AI to keep things running smoothly with fewer hires.
AI leading sectors see fewer openings
Sectors like information and professional services are leading in AI use and have seen job openings drop faster than average.
Meanwhile, fields like construction and hospitality aren't using much AI yet.
Overall, if you're job hunting in an industry that loves AI, you might notice fewer opportunities popping up.