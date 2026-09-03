August 2026 record IPO subscriptions, Hy-Tech Engineers 244.41x, 23 listings
Business
August 2026 just set a new high for IPO subscriptions, the highest such tally in a single month since 2006.
Out of 23 companies that went public, 10 saw their shares oversubscribed by more than 100 times.
Hy-Tech Engineers led the pack with an eye-popping 244.41-times subscription rate.
In 2026, 15 IPOs topped 100x
Tempsens Instruments India (183.53 times) and ESDS Software Solutions (135.88 times) also saw massive demand, joined by names like Ardee Industries, Lumino Industries, Augmont Enterprises, Behari Lal Engineering, Sunshine Pictures, Shiprocket, and Priority Jewels.
This brings the year's total to 15 IPOs topping the 100 times mark, already the third-highest ever, showing just how hyped investors are in 2026.