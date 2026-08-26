August Energy and Energeia launch $100 million India energy efficiency platform
August Energy (Singapore) and Energeia (India) have teamed up to launch August Energeia, a $100 million platform helping Indian businesses cut energy waste.
The cool part? Companies can upgrade things like cooling systems and switch to solar or wind power without paying anything upfront, making it way easier to go green.
August Energeia unveils pay-if-you-save model
August Energeia is targeting energy-hungry sectors like pharma, auto, food and beverage, chemicals, and data centers.
Their model covers the costs of new tech, manages everything, and is linked to the energy savings and performance delivered, so businesses only pay if they save.
With backing from investors like Aravest and Green Tower, this partnership aims to speed up clean tech adoption while supporting decarbonisation and energy efficiency.