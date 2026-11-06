Aumovio warns AI center surge could add €1bn to earnings

Aumovio uses semiconductors in things like radar sensors and control systems for brands like Volkswagen and Ford.

Since AI data centers are buying up more chips, and they're less sensitive to price, car companies might end up paying more.

To cope, Aumovio plans to raise prices for its customers and trim its own spending.

Bauer also mentioned that power limits could slow down this chip demand eventually, but for now, annual contract talks mean big price swings are likely.