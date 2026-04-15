Auraska Ventures launches ₹500Cr fund for India's Orange Economy
Business
Auraska Ventures is rolling out a ₹500 crore fund to back India's Orange Economy: think brands in consumer goods, media, sports, gaming, and fashion.
Starting April 15, they'll be investing in 10 to 15 companies from seed to Series B that are shaping what young India watches, wears, and plays.
Auraska builds celebrity backed $1B+ strategy
Unlike most venture capitalists chasing fintech or SaaS, Auraska wants to tap into digital and celebrity-driven ideas.
Their unique model brings in high-net-worth individuals and celebrities to help startups grow faster.
Looking ahead, Auraska plans to invest over $1 billion in the next decade across culture-meets-commerce spaces, mixing equity with some high-yield debt, to help creative businesses go big.