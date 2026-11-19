Aurionpro wins nearly ₹100Cr AI data center deal, over ₹400Cr
Aurionpro Solutions just landed a big nearly ₹100 crore deal to build an AI-focused data center in southern India from a global hyperscaler.
This brings its total business with this client to over ₹400 crore and shows how fast demand for AI infrastructure is growing.
Aurionpro's Bhaskar Bhattacharya cites client trust
Aurionpro's Executive Vice President and Head of Enterprise Business Bhaskar Bhattacharya says this new order is a sign of strong trust from its client.
The company is also putting money into advanced manufacturing and has recently launched a dedicated data center infrastructure facility in Bhiwandi, Mumbai.
After the news, its stock price ticked up slightly, though it's still down quite a bit this year.