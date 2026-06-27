Auroactive Pharma completes FDA inspection, 2 observations in Andhra Pradesh
Business
Auroactive Pharma, a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, completed an FDA inspection that resulted in two observations at its Andhra Pradesh plant, where it makes key ingredients for medicines.
The inspection happened from June 22 to June 26, 2026, and marks a solid step for the company in keeping up with global standards.
Aurobindo Pharma vows fixes, assures continuity
The FDA flagged two issues, but Aurobindo says it will sort them out on time and that business will not be affected.
It has also promised to keep everyone updated as things move forward, showing its focus on quality and openness.