Aurum PropTech posts 57% jump to ₹121cr, 3rd profitable quarter
Business
Aurum PropTech just posted a 57% jump in income for April-June 2026, reaching ₹121 crore, making this their third profitable quarter in a row.
Their pre-tax profit margin turned positive at 1.9%, a big turnaround from last year's minus 14%.
Aurum PropTech acquisition and AI rollout
The company's earnings got a boost from better margins and some smart moves, like acquiring Housing.com (which sees over 58 million visits each month).
They're rolling out new AI tools and merging platforms to work smarter.
Their distribution services are growing fast too, with more developers joining and rental brands like HelloWorld and NestAway expanding across cities.
NestAway even hit profitability by using AI for customer support.