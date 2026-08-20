Australian law requires Google Meta LinkedIn to pay local publishers
Australia just passed a law forcing tech giants like Google, Meta, and LinkedIn to actually pay local news outlets when they use their content.
If these companies make over A$250 million a year from ads in Australia, they now have to strike deals with at least eight publishers, or get hit with a 2.5% tax on their ad revenue.
The goal? Make sure Australian local news outlets get compensation for the stories that keep people scrolling.
Platforms lower payments via deals
Platforms can lower what they owe by making direct agreements with news publishers: working with smaller outlets gets them a bigger discount (200% offset), while deals with larger ones offer 150%.
Still, no single deal can wipe out more than 25% of what they owe.
The money collected will go straight to support Australian journalism.