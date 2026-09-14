Australia's Firmus plans $5 billion IPO by late October
Australian data center provider Firmus is gearing up for a huge $5 billion initial public offering (IPO), aiming to hit the market by late October.
If it goes through, this would be one of the biggest public listings in Australia, right up there with Medibank's offering from 2014.
It's a big moment for Australia's stock market, which has already raised more than $1 billion this year.
Firmus raises $2 billion, supplies OpenAI
Firmus isn't just making headlines for its size. It's also landed key deals with major US tech players, like supplying OpenAI with computing power from its Malaysian data centers.
The company recently pulled in $2 billion from investors including Jane Street and NVIDIA.
And it's not alone: other AI firms like Anthropic and China's Moonshot AI are also planning big IPOs soon, showing just how hot the global AI sector is right now.