Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost lauds India's approachable ministers and workforce

Autodesk's CEO Andrew Anagnost just gave India a big shout-out for being super open to new tech.

Speaking at Autodesk University 2026 in Las Vegas, he mentioned how Indian ministers are more approachable than those in Europe or the US a sign of how serious India is about its Make in India push to modernize design and manufacturing.

He also highlighted that Autodesk has a research and development (R&D) unit in Bengaluru and has its second-largest workforce in India, outside the US.