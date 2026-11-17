Autodesk pledges $350 million to help workers adapt to AI
Autodesk says AI isn't here to take away jobs in India's design, manufacturing, or creative fields: it's here to change how things get done.
As more companies use automated tools, there's a huge need for people who actually understand AI.
Autodesk is putting $350 million into helping students and workers pick up these skills so they're ready for the future.
Autodesk targets 60 million students and educators
By 2028, Autodesk wants to give free software access to 60 million students and educators, train nearly 1 million people, and enable more than 200,000 to earn certifications.
They're teaming up with top colleges like IIT Bombay and Anna University so students learn what matters most for tomorrow's jobs: real-world tech skills that keep them ahead as the industry evolves.