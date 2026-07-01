Automation Anywhere updates APA platform with improved analytics and integrations
Business
Automation Anywhere just rolled out a fresh batch of upgrades for its Agentic Process Automation (APA) platform, making it easier for companies to actually see results from AI, not just talk about them.
The update brings better analytics, smoother integrations, and a more user-friendly experience.
Co-founder Ankur Kothari summed it up: businesses want real outcomes, not just fancy tech.
Automation Anywhere targets scalability and agility
These changes are all about helping companies work faster and smarter as they shift toward more autonomous operations.
Automation Anywhere says the improvements focus on what businesses really need right now (scalability and agility), so AI can solve actual problems instead of just sounding impressive.