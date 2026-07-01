Automation Anywhere updates APA platform with improved analytics and integrations Business Jul 01, 2026

Automation Anywhere just rolled out a fresh batch of upgrades for its Agentic Process Automation (APA) platform, making it easier for companies to actually see results from AI, not just talk about them.

The update brings better analytics, smoother integrations, and a more user-friendly experience.

Co-founder Ankur Kothari summed it up: businesses want real outcomes, not just fancy tech.