Avance Technologies hits upper circuit for 28th consecutive day
Avance Technologies's stock just hit its upper circuit for the 28th day in a row, closing at ₹1.68 on the BSE.
This comes after the company posted a 35% jump in net profit for April-June 2025, bouncing back from last quarter's loss.
Revenue surged nearly 6 times compared to last year
If you're tracking market movers, Avance is hard to miss—its revenue shot up nearly six times to ₹25.21 crore compared to last year.
That surge has pushed the stock up 38% in just one month and an eye-popping 155% over three months.
Rights issue and leadership changes in the pipeline
Besides strong numbers, Avance is making some bold moves: they've announced a rights issue worth up to ₹49.90 crore and promoted Latesh Poojary as Chairman and MD (pending shareholder approval).