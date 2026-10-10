DMart parent's Q2 profit jumps 8.5% YoY to ₹743cr
What's the story
Avenue Supermarts, the company behind popular supermarket chain DMart, has reported an 8.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27. The company's net profit stood at ₹743 crore for the quarter ending September 30, up from ₹685 crore in the same period last year. The company is promoted by investor Radhakishan Damani.
Revenue increase
Revenue growth for Avenue Supermarts
Avenue Supermarts also reported a significant jump in its consolidated total revenue for Q2 FY27. The company posted a revenue of ₹19,644 crore for the quarter, an 17.8% increase from ₹16,676 crore in Q2 FY26. The company reported revenue growth over the past year.
Financial growth
EBITDA and EPS increase YoY
Avenue Supermarts's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for Q2 FY27 rose 14.7% YoY to ₹1,393 crore. In the same period last year, it was ₹1,214 crore.
The basic earnings per share (EPS) also saw an increase of 8.3% YoY to ₹11.40 in Q2 FY27 from ₹10.53 in the corresponding quarter last year.
H1 performance
Results for 1st half of FY27
For the first half of FY27, Avenue Supermarts reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,603 crore, up 9.9% YoY from ₹1,458 crore in H1 FY26.
The company's total revenue for the six-month period also rose by 16.4% YoY to ₹38,439 crore from ₹33,036 crore in the same period last year.