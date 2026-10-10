DMart parent's Q2 profit jumps 8.5% YoY to ₹743cr

Avenue Supermarts's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for Q2 FY27 rose 14.7% YoY to ₹1,393 crore. In the same period last year, it was ₹1,214 crore.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) also saw an increase of 8.3% YoY to ₹11.40 in Q2 FY27 from ₹10.53 in the corresponding quarter last year.