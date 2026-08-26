AvenuesAI Q1 FY27 revenue rises 109% and profits grow 45%
Business
AvenuesAI just pulled off a huge leap: its first-quarter FY27 revenue shot up 109% to ₹2,680.4 crore, and profits climbed 45% to ₹84.8 crore.
This momentum builds on FY26's strong run, showing the company is really stepping up its game.
AvenuesAI targets ₹11,000-₹13,000 cr revenue
Looking ahead, AvenuesAI is aiming for ₹11,000 crore to ₹13,000 crore in revenue in FY27 (this fiscal year) and wants to boost earnings per share too.
Their big moves? Expanding CCAvenue into the US market for payments, turning Rediff into a full digital ecosystem with new features like RediffPay and RediffTV, and using the AvenuesAI Transaction Intelligence Score as an important first step toward an explainable transaction-intelligence framework.