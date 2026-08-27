AvenuesAI Q1 revenue more-than-doubled profits up 45% targets 11,000-13,000cr FY27

The company is getting ready to roll out CAvenue in the US for big enterprise clients, hoping this will boost international earnings to 12% to 15% of payment net revenues by FY28.

They're also turning Rediff into an all-in-one platform with new apps like RediffPay and RediffTV, plus an upgraded business suite that mixes payments, email, CRM, and HR tools.

On top of that, AvenuesAI is investing heavily in AI tech like TISco to give merchants smarter insights from their payment data.