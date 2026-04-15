Avi Polymers launches KrishiBuddy AI app for small Indian farmers Business Apr 15, 2026

Avi Polymers just dropped KrishiBuddy, a smart farming app built to help small farmers in India make better decisions.

The platform comes with an AI assistant that speaks multiple regional languages, real-time crop health updates using satellite data, and handy alerts for pests and diseases.

There's also a profit calculator that uses live mandi prices and cost inputs, along with export planning features to help farmers reach bigger markets.