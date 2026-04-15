Avi Polymers launches KrishiBuddy AI app for small Indian farmers
Avi Polymers just dropped KrishiBuddy, a smart farming app built to help small farmers in India make better decisions.
The platform comes with an AI assistant that speaks multiple regional languages, real-time crop health updates using satellite data, and handy alerts for pests and diseases.
There's also a profit calculator that uses live mandi prices and cost inputs, along with export planning features to help farmers reach bigger markets.
KrishiBuddy to monetize and expand partnerships
To keep things growing, KrishiBuddy will earn through a B2B agri input marketplace and subscription plans for farmer groups.
Chintan Patel, Avi Polymers's managing director, says the goal is to make tech simple so farmers can boost productivity and worry less about uncertainty.
Up ahead: adding IoT features and teaming up with more farmer organizations to give Indian agriculture a global edge.