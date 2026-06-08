Aviation industry unlikely to meet net-zero emissions goal by 2050
What's the story
The aviation industry, which pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, is now doubting its ability to meet this target. The admission comes from Willie Walsh, the Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). He said that "hope was fading fast" and a new "realistic timeline" should be established for achieving these goals.
Accountability
Walsh blames fuel suppliers, governments, aircraft manufacturers
Walsh has blamed fuel suppliers, governments, and aircraft manufacturers for the likely failure to meet the 2050 net-zero target. He said that more than half of aviation's planned decarbonization depends on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) development. Much of the rest relies on a global emissions trading program called Corsia, launched by the UN and its aviation body ICAO.
Production concerns
Criticism of government inaction
Speaking at the IATA summit in Rio de Janeiro, Walsh criticized governments for their inaction on Corsia. He also highlighted that annual SAF production would only meet 0.8% of airline fuel needs this year. "The goal is 65% or 500m tons by 2050," he said, adding that "the gap is wide and not closing fast enough."
Emission targets
Doubts over emission reduction targets
Walsh also expressed doubts over the feasibility of a 5% emission reduction by 2030 using SAF. He said, "To be blunt, there is no path to meet that outcome." While he didn't completely rule out the possibility of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, he stressed on the need for an urgent dialogue to establish a realistic timeline given the current state of affairs.
Timeline urgency
Need for a new timeline
Walsh stressed the need for a new timeline that is realistic in light of the global energy transition and near-term enough to address climate change and energy security. He said airlines are doing everything they promised but can't achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 alone. He expressed disappointment over manufacturers delaying efficient aircraft deliveries and fuel companies not delivering on their promises.