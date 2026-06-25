Avience Biomedicals lists on NSE SME after 385.32x, ₹30.24cr IPO

Non-institutional 597.23x, Uttar Pradesh facility plans

Non-institutional investors led the charge, subscribing 597.23 times, while retail investors followed with 401.36 times.

To get in, retail applicants needed ₹2.5 lakh for the minimum lot.

The funds will help Avience build a new facility in Uttar Pradesh and boost working capital.

With FY25 income of ₹45.97 crore and net profit of ₹7.23 crore, they're starting strong on their listing day.