AWS CEO Matt Garman debunks data center environmental myths
Business
Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman just set the record straight on some common myths about data centers, like claims that they waste tons of water, drive up electricity bills, or pollute with diesel.
Garman pointed out that AWS data centers actually use less than 1% of the water a golf course does, and those backup diesel generators mostly just sit idle with strict emission controls.
Matt Garman: data centers support communities
Garman also highlighted how these facilities help communities by creating jobs, paying billions in local taxes (like over $3 billion expected in St. Joseph County, Indiana), and investing in things like clean energy projects and food banks.
Plus, he emphasized that data center jobs tend to pay above-average wages and support regional growth.