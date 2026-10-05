AWS CEO Matt Garman defends AI centers amid 100+ moratoriums
Business
Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Garman is pushing back against growing opposition to new AI data centers across the US.
He says these facilities are essential for keeping America ahead in AI, even as over 100 data center moratoriums are being considered across the country.
Garman likens AI centers to highways
Garman compared building AI data centers to creating the nation's highway system, something he believes is crucial for future progress.
He also accused the media of spreading misinformation and outright lies, insisting that these centers don't harm as much as people think.
Still, a recent poll found 62% of Americans support hitting pause on new builds, showing there's plenty of skepticism despite Amazon's efforts to reassure the public.