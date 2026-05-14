AWS demand and AI push Amazon stock near $3 trillion
Amazon's stock is on fire lately, up 36% since late March, which has pushed its value close to the $3 trillion mark.
This huge jump comes from booming demand for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and some bold moves in artificial intelligence.
April was especially wild, with shares rising 27%, making it Amazon's best month since 2007.
Amazon secures over $225B Trainium revenue
If it crosses $3 trillion, Amazon will join tech giants like Apple and Microsoft in that exclusive club.
The company is doubling down on AI, investing in OpenAI and Anthropic, plus locking in over $225 billion in revenue commitments for its custom Trainium AI chips.
Confidence is high — 79 of 83 analysts call Amazon a "buy."
Even with all this growth, the stock price isn't as expensive as you might think compared to its past decade.