AWS India posts ₹20,335cr revenue in FY2026, up 20.48%
Business
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just had a standout year in India, pulling in ₹20,335 crore ($2.12 billion) for fiscal 2026, a 20.48% jump from last year.
The surge comes as more Indian companies turn to cloud and sovereign AI capabilities to level up their game.
AWS India net profit ₹242.8cr
AWS's net profit in India jumped more than 10-fold this year, reaching ₹242.8 crore.
The company now holds nearly 52% of the country's cloud infrastructure market and is ramping up with a fresh $13 billion investment, with a planned investment of $48 billion for the 2026-2030 period.
Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy says India remains a key focus for future tech growth and innovation.