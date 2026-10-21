AWS survey finds majority of Europe's fastest-growing startups may relocate
A new AWS survey warns that more than half of Europe's fastest-growing startups might leave the region, mainly because of tough regulations and not enough funding.
AWS EMEA Managing Director Tanuja Randery says high compliance costs and limited investment are making many founders think about relocating.
Nearly 40% of startups surveyed said they may move abroad to scale up, especially the fastest-growing ones.
Tanuja Randery urges AI inference investment
Europe's strict rules, like the EU's AI Act, are slowing down tech innovation: only 20% of businesses have a clear plan for using AI.
Randery highlights the need to invest in "AI inference" (actually putting AI models to work) so Europe doesn't fall behind the US and China.
She urges leaders to "Imagine if that was reinvested in technology," warning that without quick action, talented teams and fresh ideas could head elsewhere.
Nearly 4 in 10 startups think they'd do better outside Europe, with over half of the fastest-growing ones saying current laws could hold them back.