Axera Semiconductor launches $379 million Hong Kong IPO

Axera designs AI system-on-chips that power real-time processing in smart cameras and vehicles—think smarter security cams and next-gen cars. Backed by investors like Tencent and Qiming Venture Partners, Axera was the largest provider of mid-to-high-end visual on-device AI inference chips globally by shipments in 2024.

Revenue grew 5.8% in 1st 9 months of 2025

Sixteen cornerstone investors have already pledged $185 million toward the IPO.

In the first nine months of 2025, Axera's revenue grew 5.8% to $38.7 million, but losses also widened to 855.7 million yuan as the company invests heavily in growth.