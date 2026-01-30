Axera Semiconductor launches $379 million Hong Kong IPO
Axera Semiconductor, a rising name in visual AI chips, is launching its Hong Kong IPO to raise about $379 million by selling 104.9 million shares at HK$28.20 each.
The offer closes February 5, 2026, with trading set to begin February 10, 2026.
Axera designs AI system-on-chips that power real-time processing in smart cameras and vehicles—think smarter security cams and next-gen cars.
Backed by investors like Tencent and Qiming Venture Partners, Axera was the largest provider of mid-to-high-end visual on-device AI inference chips globally by shipments in 2024.
Sixteen cornerstone investors have already pledged $185 million toward the IPO.
In the first nine months of 2025, Axera's revenue grew 5.8% to $38.7 million, but losses also widened to 855.7 million yuan as the company invests heavily in growth.