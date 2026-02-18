Axis Bank, IndiGo launch co-branded credit cards: Check rewards

Axis Bank has partnered with IndiGo to launch two new co-branded credit cards. The cards, named IndiGo Axis Bank Credit Card and IndiGo Axis Bank Premium Credit Card, are designed for retail and affluent customers. They come with travel-linked rewards and lifestyle benefits as part of IndiGo's BluChip loyalty program. The new offerings will be available on both RuPay and Visa networks.

Card details IndiGo Axis Bank Credit Card The IndiGo Axis Bank Credit Card, priced at ₹799 plus GST, is targeted at mass retail customers. It offers one BluChip (IndiGo's reward token) per ₹100 spent on eligible categories. Users can earn two BluChips per ₹100 on grocery and dining spends, and three BluChips per ₹100 on IndiGo transactions. The card also provides a welcome voucher of 1,200 BluChips upon joining or renewal, as well as complimentary domestic airport lounge access.

Premium offering IndiGo Axis Bank Premium Credit Card The IndiGo Axis Bank Premium Credit Card, priced at ₹5,000 plus GST, is aimed at affluent customers. It offers seven BluChips per ₹100 spent on IndiGo bookings and three BluChips per ₹100 on hotel and grocery spends. The card also provides a hefty welcome voucher of 5,000 BluChips upon joining or renewal as well as complimentary access to domestic and international lounges.

