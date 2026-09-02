Axis Bank launches UPI limit management feature on mobile app
Business
Axis Bank just rolled out a handy feature on its mobile app: UPI Limit Management.
Now, eligible customers can set separate transaction limits for sending money, shopping with domestic or international merchants, and tweak them whenever they want.
It's all about making payments safer and more personal to your needs.
Limited rollout with MPIN OTP verification
The feature is starting with a small group of users and will expand.
You'll find it by heading to Quick Links - Safety Centre - UPI Module under Control Centre in the app, and any changes need MPIN and OTP verification.
Setting lower limits means less worry about accidental or unauthorized payments, and these controls apply across all UPI apps linked to your Axis account, so your spending stays consistent everywhere.