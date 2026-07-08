Axis Bank loses 3 senior leaders in major internal reshuffle Business Jul 08, 2026

Axis Bank, a big name in India's rupee debt market, just saw three senior leaders step down during a major internal reshuffle.

Anil Agarwal (president and group head of institutional clients coverage), Vikas Shinde (former head of debt capital markets), and Jimmy Tavadia (group head of trading) have all exited as the bank reorganizes its corporate banking teams.