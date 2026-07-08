Axis Bank loses 3 senior leaders in major internal reshuffle
Business
Axis Bank, a big name in India's rupee debt market, just saw three senior leaders step down during a major internal reshuffle.
Anil Agarwal (president and group head of institutional clients coverage), Vikas Shinde (former head of debt capital markets), and Jimmy Tavadia (group head of trading) have all exited as the bank reorganizes its corporate banking teams.
Departures echo wider banking leadership changes
Agarwal and Shinde spent over 20 years shaping Axis's bond and institutional business, while Tavadia brought his expertise in trading since 2019.
Their departures echo a wider trend: other banks like HDFC and Bandhan are also seeing leadership changes lately.