Axis Bank names Rajeev Mantri CFO starting September 28, 2026
Business
Axis Bank just picked Rajeev Mantri as its new chief financial officer, starting September 28, 2026.
He's stepping in after Puneet Sharma left the role in June to pursue other opportunities.
The board signed off on Mantri's appointment on July 18 after getting a thumbs-up from key committees.
Rajeev Mantri former Bandhan Bank CFO
Mantri brings nearly 30 years of banking experience to the table, most recently serving as CFO at Bandhan Bank.
He's worked with big names like Citibank and Standard Chartered across India, Singapore, and the UAE.
A chartered accountant with an INSEAD Global Executive MBA graduate, he joins Axis Bank as part of a wave of leadership changes happening across major Indian banks right now.