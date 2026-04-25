Axis Bank's Q4 results: Net profit dips 0.64% to ₹7,071cr

Axis Bank has reported a marginal decline of 0.64% in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The bank's PAT stood at ₹7,071 crore as against ₹7,118 crore in the same period last year. The dip comes despite a rise in interest income and net interest income (NII) during the quarter under review.

Growth Interest income rises by 4.7% YoY Axis Bank reported an interest income of ₹32,724 crore in Q4 FY26, a 4.7% increase from ₹31,243 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank's interest expenses also rose by 4.7% YoY to ₹18,267 crore during the period under review. Despite these increases, the bank's PAT witnessed a slight decline compared to last year's figures.

Performance NII jumps by 5% YoY The bank's net interest income (NII) for Q4 FY26 was ₹14,457 crore, a 5% increase YoY. The net interest margin (NIM) for the same quarter stood at 3.62%. However, operating costs grew by 6% YoY in Q4 FY26. Despite these challenges, the bank's PAT jumped by a robust 9% sequentially compared to ₹6,490 crore in Q3 FY26.

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