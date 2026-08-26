Axis Energy, Lumara to build 400 MW plant in Nandipadu
Business
Axis Energy is partnering with Lumara (Brookfield's renewable energy platform) to set up a 400 MW solar power project in Nandipadu village, Nandyal district.
The whole thing, from engineering to construction, is expected to wrap up by 2027, bringing more clean energy into the mix.
Solar project will create local jobs
Axis Energy will handle everything from building a new substation to laying down a 400 kV transmission line that connects to the Kurnool III CTUIL Substation.
Besides powering homes, this project is set to create new jobs for local communities during both construction and operation, giving the area's economy a welcome lift.