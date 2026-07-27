Axis Finance launches Drishti platform to accelerate lending decisions
Axis Finance just rolled out Drishti, a new platform designed to upgrade how it decides who gets loans.
It's set to make credit checks more accurate and speed up approvals for things like personal loans, business loans, home loans, and more, especially for retail customers and small businesses.
Drishti automates real time credit assessments
Drishti uses data-driven workflows and scorecards to automate credit assessments in real time. This means borrowers can expect quicker decisions and smoother loan journeys.
According to MD & CEO, Axis Finance Limited, Sai Giridhar, the goal is to bring smart analytics and agility into the process, enabling consistent credit decisions.
Plus, new tools like ABC Scorecards and AI-powered quality checks have been introduced over the past year to keep customer interactions clear and honest.