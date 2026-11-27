Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund
Axis Mutual Fund just launched the Axis Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index Fund, an open-ended fund that splits your investment evenly between big, established companies and mid-cap companies.
If you're curious, the New Fund Offer runs from November 27 to December 11, 2026.
Index outperformed Nifty 100 and 50
This index covers about 75% of India's listed market value and gets rebalanced every quarter to keep things fair between large and mid-cap stocks.
Over the past decade, it's delivered a solid 13.8% annual return, outperforming both the Nifty 100 and Nifty 50 indexes.
If you want broad market exposure in one go, this could be worth a look.