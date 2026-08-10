Axis Mutual Fund launches Nifty Energy Index Fund and ETF
Axis Mutual Fund just rolled out two new ways to invest in India's energy sector: the Axis Nifty Energy Index Fund and its matching ETF.
Both track the Nifty Energy Total Return Index (TRI), which includes up to 40 energy companies from the Nifty 500, letting you tap into a focused slice of this sector.
Subscription windows, caps, minimums and fees
You can invest in the Index Fund from August 7-21, 2026, or grab the ETF between August 12-21 before it's listed on exchanges.
The TRI keeps things balanced by capping single stocks at 10% and industries at 25%, with updates every March and September.
Managed by Nandik Malik and Rohit Gautam, the fund starts at just 100 rupees (with a 0.25% exit load if you pull out within 15 days from allotment), while the ETF requires 5,000 rupees but has no exit load.