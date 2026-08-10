Axis Mutual Fund launches Nifty Energy Index Fund and ETF

You can invest in the Index Fund from August 7-21, 2026, or grab the ETF between August 12-21 before it's listed on exchanges.

The TRI keeps things balanced by capping single stocks at 10% and industries at 25%, with updates every March and September.

Managed by Nandik Malik and Rohit Gautam, the fund starts at just 100 rupees (with a 0.25% exit load if you pull out within 15 days from allotment), while the ETF requires 5,000 rupees but has no exit load.