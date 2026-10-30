Axis Trustee urges Yes Bank to reinstate ₹8,415cr AT1 bonds
Business
Axis Trustee Services is pushing Yes Bank to reinstate ₹8,415 crore worth of AT1 bonds that were written off back in 2020.
Thanks to a recent Supreme Court order, these bonds are set for a comeback, and the trustee wants them officially updated in all records and databases.
Axis Trustee seeks trading, coupon clarity
Axis Trustee has looped in RBI and SEBI, asking Yes Bank to work with the BSE and NSE to enable trading to resume.
They're also asking Yes Bank for clarity on three coupon payments and a definite timeline for completing its assessment, warning that delays could mean legal trouble.
Bondholders will meet on November 16 to talk things over.