Ayar Labs raises $500 million at $3.75B valuation
Ayar Labs, known for its cutting-edge tech that uses light (not wires) to connect AI chips, has landed $500 million in Series E funding led by Neuberger Berman.
This brings their total funding to $870 million and bumps their valuation up to $3.75 billion.
Investors on board
Instead of relying on traditional electrical signals, Ayar Labs's optical solutions help data centers move info faster and more efficiently—perfect for the growing demands of AI.
Big names like ARK Invest, MediaTek, and others have joined as new investors this round, while AMD Ventures participated as an existing strategic investor.
Plans for the future
With this fresh capital, Ayar Labs plans to ramp up production and expand globally—including a bigger presence in Taiwan—to keep up with rising demand for smarter, faster data centers.