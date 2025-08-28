Next Article
Aye Finance's revenue jumps 21% but profits fall sharply
Aye Finance just posted a 21% jump in revenue for the first quarter of FY26, hitting ₹407 crore compared to ₹335 crore last year.
But despite bringing in more money, profits dropped sharply—down 50% to ₹30.5 crore.
Preparing for IPO
What happened? Costs shot up across the board: total expenses rose 39%, finance costs climbed 17%, and employee benefits went up by 40%.
Even so, Aye managed a positive EBITDA of ₹172 crore.
Meanwhile, the company is gearing up for its IPO after getting market regulator approval, with big investors like LGT Capital and CapitalG LP expected to join in.