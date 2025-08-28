PMJDY: India's largest financial inclusion drive turns 11

For a lot of people, especially in rural India, PMJDY has been a game changer. These accounts offer easy access to savings, insurance, pensions, and even overdrafts—plus a RuPay debit card with accident cover. Two-thirds of these accounts are in rural or semi-urban areas and over half belong to women, helping bridge gaps in both geography and gender.

Direct Benefit Transfer

Thanks to the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) combo, government subsidies now go straight into people's bank accounts—no middlemen or leaks.

In the last year alone (2024-25), ₹6.9 lakh crore was sent directly through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Ongoing campaigns are also encouraging more folks to sign up or update their details before September ends.

PMJDY isn't just about opening bank accounts—it's about making sure everyone gets a shot at financial security and digital access for the future.