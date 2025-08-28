Syngene International's stock slips 2% despite posting strong quarterly results

Annual performance for FY25

Looking at the bigger picture for FY25, Syngene's yearly revenue rose to ₹3,642.4 crore compared to ₹3,488.6 crore in FY24.

But net profit actually edged down slightly this year—₹496.2 crore versus last year's ₹510 crore—hinting that while sales are up, profits are facing some pressure lately.