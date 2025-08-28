Next Article
Syngene International's stock slips 2% despite posting strong quarterly results
Syngene International's stock slipped by 2.06% to ₹635.45 on Thursday.
The company just posted solid numbers for April-June 2025. Revenue jumped to ₹874.5 crore from last year's ₹789.7 crore, and net profit also climbed to ₹86.7 crore, showing the business is growing in terms of quarterly revenue and profit year-on-year.
Annual performance for FY25
Looking at the bigger picture for FY25, Syngene's yearly revenue rose to ₹3,642.4 crore compared to ₹3,488.6 crore in FY24.
But net profit actually edged down slightly this year—₹496.2 crore versus last year's ₹510 crore—hinting that while sales are up, profits are facing some pressure lately.