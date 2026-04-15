Ayr Energy revives 100-year-old transformer technology, secures $500 million-plus orders
Business
Ayr Energy is shaking things up by bringing back 100-year-old transformer technology, just as demand for electrical transformers is taking off thanks to electrification and AI data centers.
The startup has already landed more than $500 million in orders, while big names like GE and Siemens are holding back on expansion.
Ayr builds modular transformers, plans solid-state
By teaming up with Indian manufacturers, Ayr builds modular transformers that can be easily tweaked if clients, like renewable energy companies or data centers, change their plans.
This flexibility helps Ayr stand out from traditional suppliers.
Looking ahead, the company also wants to roll out solid-state transformers to keep up with the growing demand.