AYUSH services sector might hit $318B in India by 2047
What's the story
A recent study by the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) has revealed, that India's AYUSH services sector is one of the fastest-growing service segments in the country. The report estimates that this sector will expand from its economic contribution of $36.92 billion in 2024-25 to between $216 billion and $318 billion by 2047.
Economic impact
Sector directly supports 1.76M livelihoods
The study highlights a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.91% for the AYUSH services sector since 2022-23.
It also shows that the sector directly supports 1.76 million livelihoods.
The report was released during the 11th Ayurveda Day celebrations in Nagpur on September 23, and it also estimates that the sector generated $1.77 billion in Medical Value Travel (MVT) revenue in 2024-25.
Sector growth
A high-growth engine of India's economy
Union Minister of AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav has emphasized the economic potential of the AYUSH sector.
He said, "The findings of this landmark study affirm that AYUSH is not merely a cultural inheritance but a dynamic and high-growth engine of India's economy."
Jadhav added that the sector is set to play an increasingly important role in healthcare, wellness, employment, and global economic engagement.
Policy guidance
First-ever economic contribution study of AYUSH
Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, said the study provides a strong evidence base for future policy and investment.
He noted that this is the first time the economic contribution of the AYUSH services sector has been measured through a nationally scaled survey covering all major AYUSH systems.
The report was based on a survey of over 15,000 establishments across all six AYUSH systems.