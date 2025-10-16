Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card launched for seniors: How to apply
The Indian government just rolled out the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card, making life a bit easier for anyone aged 70 and above.
This card, part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, gives seniors access to free, cashless hospital care—even for pre-existing conditions—with no waiting period.
It's designed to help older folks who often struggle to get private health insurance, and aims to cut down their medical expenses in a big way.
How to apply for the card
Seniors can apply online or at local hospitals and Common Service Centres using their Aadhaar card, and coverage kicks in right after registration—up to ₹5 lakh per year at empanelled hospitals.
One catch: the number of participating hospitals nearby can vary, so it's smart to check what's available in your area before signing up.