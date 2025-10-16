Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card launched for seniors: How to apply Business Oct 16, 2025

The Indian government just rolled out the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card, making life a bit easier for anyone aged 70 and above.

This card, part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, gives seniors access to free, cashless hospital care—even for pre-existing conditions—with no waiting period.

It's designed to help older folks who often struggle to get private health insurance, and aims to cut down their medical expenses in a big way.