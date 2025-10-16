European Investment Bank backs India's net-zero target Business Oct 16, 2025

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is stepping up to help India hit its net-zero emissions target by 2070.

They're focusing on funding clean energy, better public transport, and water projects—think metro systems and battery storage—all aimed at creating jobs and making cities healthier.

According to EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer, these efforts are focused on closing funding gaps and attracting more private investors.