Infosys offers ₹50,000 referral bonus to hire more women
Business
Infosys just rolled out "Restart with Infosys," a referral program to bring more women back into tech after a career break.
Recently announced, the goal is to boost the company's female workforce.
Employees can earn up to ₹50,000 for referring women who get hired—so everyone wins.
How much can you earn?
Referral rewards depend on the job level: ₹10,000 for junior roles and up to ₹50,000 for senior positions.
To qualify, candidates need at least two years of prior experience and must have taken a break of six months or more.
The program also includes upskilling and mentorship
The program covers roles like developer, tech lead, and manager, plus mentorship and upskilling to help new hires settle in smoothly.