Ayushmann Khurrana becomes Red Chief's brand ambassador

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has just been named brand ambassador for Red Chief, the popular Indian footwear label. The move aims to connect with young, style-conscious shoppers in cities big and small, and to drive growth across categories including sneakers and formal leather shoes.

Major marketing push is on the way Red Chief is stepping up its game with a direct-to-consumer approach and fresh designs made for comfort and everyday wear.

A major marketing push is on the way—think digital ads, TV spots, outdoor billboards—to show off their newest collection tailored for today's multi-faceted youth.

Ayushmann Khurrana on his new role Ayushmann was picked for his relatable vibe and strong appeal among young Indians nationwide.

He says he loves how Red Chief stays true to its roots while encouraging people to express themselves confidently through their footwear choices.