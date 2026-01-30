Ayushmann Khurrana becomes Red Chief's brand ambassador
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has just been named brand ambassador for Red Chief, the popular Indian footwear label.
The move aims to connect with young, style-conscious shoppers in cities big and small, and to drive growth across categories including sneakers and formal leather shoes.
Major marketing push is on the way
Red Chief is stepping up its game with a direct-to-consumer approach and fresh designs made for comfort and everyday wear.
A major marketing push is on the way—think digital ads, TV spots, outdoor billboards—to show off their newest collection tailored for today's multi-faceted youth.
Ayushmann Khurrana on his new role
Ayushmann was picked for his relatable vibe and strong appeal among young Indians nationwide.
He says he loves how Red Chief stays true to its roots while encouraging people to express themselves confidently through their footwear choices.
Company leaders on the partnership
Company leaders are excited about the partnership.
Managing Director Manoj Gyanchandani highlighted Ayushmann's connection with youth, while Executive Director Parth Gyanchandani said he saw Ayushmann Khurrana as "the perfect strategic fit for our brand" as Red Chief looks to refresh its lifestyle image.
Sr. General Manager - Marketing Rahul Sharma teased more details on their upcoming campaign soon.